Facebook brings VR live streams to Oculus Rift

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) launches Facebook Spaces, a hybrid of its VR project Spaces and Facebook Live products, according to Engadget.

Oculus Rift users can live stream from Facebook Spaces allowing others a real-time view of what the user does in the VR environment.

Facebook currently sells the Oculus Rift at a reduced price as tethered, higher cost VR headsets lag behind untethered headsets like the Samsung Gear VR, which operate with the use of a smartphone.

