Germany seeks answers from Siemens on turbines that wound up in Crimea

The German government asks for an explanation from Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +1.2% ) about how gas turbines it sold for use at a Russian power plant were diverted to Crimea in possible violation of European Union sanctions.

The German government, which under EU law is now responsible for determining whether the shipment violates sanctions, says it expects fast answers from the company.

Unlike the U.S., which has strict economic and trade sanctions enforcement through its Office of Foreign Assets Control at the Treasury Department, the EU has no single such agency.

"Theatrical rhetoric is not matched by enforcement," according to Tom Keatinge, director of financial crime studies at the RUSI think tank in London, saying not enough has been done to update sanctions to avoid both EU and Russian companies circumventing them.