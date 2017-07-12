Verizon responds on unprotected 14M-user database

Verizon (VZ +0.8% ) says there's "no loss or theft" in an incident where customer data was left on an unsecured server.

ZDNet reported that up to 14M subscriber records were left on an unprotected Amazon S3 server controlled by an employee of Israel-based Nice Systems. A researcher discovered the data in late June and informed Verizon.

We have been able to confirm that the only access to the cloud storage area by a person other than Verizon or its vendor was a researcher who brought this issue to our attention," Verizon says. "In other words, there has been no loss or theft of Verizon or Verizon customer information.

It also said the 14M number was "overstated."

