Teva to tap AstraZeneca's Soriot as new chief

Calcalist reports that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +3.4% ) will name AstraZeneca (AZN -0.2% ) CEO Pascal Soriot as its new CEO. According to the report, Mr. Soriot will receive a signing bonus in the $15M - 20M range plus direct annual compensation almost double what predecessor Erez Vigodman received ($5.7M).

Mr. Soriot had been under pressure to stoke growth at the British drugmaker after spurning a $119B bid from Pfizer several years ago. He subsequently proclaimed that the company would grow revenues to $45B by 2023 but there are significant doubts whether it is achievable, especially if the company encounters a setback in cancer immunotherapy.

Previously: AstraZeneca warns of substantial setback (June 11)

Previously: AstraZeneca may again become a takeover target if growth fails to materialize (March 20, 2015)