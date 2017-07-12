Barclays cuts oilfield services outlook; downgrades SPN, PUMP, FET, TUSK

Barclays lowers its outlook on North American oilfield services to Neutral, a day after cautioning investors to expect ongoing depressed sentiment among North American integrated oil majors, as "stubborn" global imbalance weighs on shares.
The firm downgrades Superior Energy Services (SPN +0.6%) to Equal Weight with an $11 price target, cut from $18, saying pressure pumping asset-level net present values show limited valuation upside; it similarly lowers ProPetro (PUMP -0.3%), Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK).
Amid the pessimism around the majors, Barclays remains more positive on the market outlook 12-18 months out.
The firm thinks Overweight-rated Cenovus Energy (CVE +1%) and Suncor Energy (SU +1.5%) offer the best value during the next 12 months, with Petrobras (PBR +5%) and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +3.1%) offering the least; the firm upgraded Exxon and Imperial Oil (IMO +2.7%) to Overweight while downgrading HUSKF and Murphy Oil (MUR +0.6%) to Equal Weight.