Barclays cuts oilfield services outlook; downgrades SPN, PUMP, FET, TUSK

Barclays lowers its outlook on North American oilfield services to Neutral, a day after cautioning investors to expect ongoing depressed sentiment among North American integrated oil majors, as "stubborn" global imbalance weighs on shares.

The firm downgrades Superior Energy Services (SPN +0.6% ) to Equal Weight with an $11 price target, cut from $18, saying pressure pumping asset-level net present values show limited valuation upside; it similarly lowers ProPetro (PUMP -0.3% ), Forum Energy Tech (NYSE:FET) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK).

Amid the pessimism around the majors, Barclays remains more positive on the market outlook 12-18 months out.