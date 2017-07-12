Movie theater stocks decline again

The down days in the exhibitor sector are starting to pile up against each other as confidence from investment firms on EBITDA growth fades.

Barrington Research set the negative tone today by downgrades IMAX (IMAX -4.8% ) to Market Perform from Outperform and warning on broad box office presssure. It's been a familiar theme in the sector.

AMC Entertainment (AMC -4.4% ), Regal Entertainment (RGC -2.1% ) and Cinemark Holdings (CNK -0.6% ) are all near their 52-week low.

Previously: Bear call from MoffettNathanson on theater stocks (June 12)

Previously: Premium VOD threat hangs over movie theater sector (July 5)

Previously: Movie studios close to pulling PVOD switch (July 9)