BAE Systems warns of 300 layoffs at San Diego shipyard

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -1.1% ) says ~300 employees at its San Diego shipyard could lose their jobs this September following a drop in near-term ship repair work, which has been handed over to local contractors.

Due to a change in the Navy acquisition process, contractors compete for work on a ship-by-ship basis instead of it being "bundled by ship class over several years," the company says.

Meanwhile, UBS downgrades BAESY to Neutral from Buy to reflect a more “tempered outlook “ on the U.K. defense budget post-Brexit as well as on Saudi Arabia sales.