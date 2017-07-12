Second late-state study confirms survival benefit of Amgen's Kyprolis in multiple myeloma

A final analysis of the Phase 3 ASPIRE study showed that patients with relapsed multiple myeloma who received Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) KYPROLIS (carfilzomib) plus lenalidomide and dexamethasone survived 7.9 months longer than those who received lenalidomide and dexamethasone only, meeting the primary endpoint. Patients in the KYPROLIS group also experienced a 21% reduction in the risk of death (hazard ratio = 0.79).

Previously reported results from another Phase 3, ENDEAVOR, also demonstrated the survival benefit of KYPROLIS.

The ASPIRE survival data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and to regulatory agencies for inclusion in KYPROLIS' label.

Previously: Amgen's Kyprolis beats Takeda's Velcade in late-stage MM study (Feb. 28)

Previously: FDA approves combo treatment involving Amgen's Kyprolis (Jan. 21, 2016)