PetroQuest Energy raises Q2-Q3 production guidance

PetroQuest Energy (NYSE:PQ) raises its Q2 and Q3 production guidance, citing better than expected production from existing wells and strong performance from its latest three well pad.

PQ projects Q2 production of 68M-69M cfe/day vs. its prior estimate of 62M-65M cfe/day, and Q3 output of 85M-90M cfe/day from 80M-84M cfe/day previously, assuming restoration of production currently shut-in due to ongoing repairs to a third party pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.

PQ also says it has now drilled and completed five gross wells in the 2017 Cotton Valley drilling program and is on track to drill and complete four additional gross wells during 2017 with three gross wells expected to be in progress at year-end.