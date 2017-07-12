Stocks jump following dovish Yellen testimony

Stocks ended higher, with the Dow setting a new closing record, after Janet Yellen's congressional testimony eased some of the rate hike concerns that surfaced last week following the release of the FOMC June minutes.

Yellen's remarks that "the federal funds rate would not have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance" created a sense that the Fed may follow a shorter path of rate hikes that will keep the longer-run neutral level of the federal funds rate below levels that prevailed in previous decades.

U.S. Treasurys rallied across the curve in response, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling 4 bps to 2.32%; currency traders were a bit more ambiguous, leaving the U.S. Dollar Index unchanged.

All 11 S&P stock sectors finished higher, with techs (+1.3%) topping all gainers even as Apple struggled amid continued concerns of production and delivery delays for the newest iPhone.

Energy (+0.3%) underperformed after the EIA's weekly crude inventory report showed U.S. production rising by 59K bbl/day last week, but the report also showed a much larger than expected decrease in stockpiles; U.S. crude closed up by 1.1% at $45.53/bbl.