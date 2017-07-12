Worldwide PC shipments down in Q2, HP lead the market

Worldwide PC shipments in Q2 were down 4.3% on the prior year, according to Gartner, for a total of 61.1M units.

Q2 marks the eleventh consecutive quarter of shipment declines and the lowest quarterly volume in a decade.

Principal analyst Mikako Kitagawa notes that supply shortages for DRAM, SSDs, and LCD panels drove up PC prices in the quarter and pushed down demand.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) topped Q2 shipments with 12.6M units and 20.8% of the market.

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGF, OTCPK:LNVGY) came in next with nearly 12.2M units, lower than the 13.3M of the prior year’s quarter, and an almost 20% market share.

