Cisco growth better than appearances, Bernstein says

The key (but sluggish) business of selling gear to telcos has hidden some promising growth at Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.2% ), says Bernstein in an updated note.

Our analysis suggests Service Provider has been a major drag,” writes Pierre Farragu "Take the division out of the picture, adjust for the headwind related to the move to subscription, and Cisco has been steadily growing revenues 5% p.a. in the last 5 years!

The move toward cloud and subscriptions "structurally" improves Cisco's business model, he writes.

The firm has an Outperform rating and $38 price target, implying 22% upside from today's close.