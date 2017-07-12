Halliburton exec sees oil spike by 2020 after $2T in industry cuts

Declining oil prices that have forced the industry to cut ~$2T in investments inevitably will lead to a spike in prices when oil supplies fail to keep up with demand, says Mark Richard, Halliburton’s (NYSE:HAL) senior VP for global business development.

"Sooner or later, the market is going to catch up," Richard says at the World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul. "You’ll see some kind of spike in the price of oil. Maybe somewhere around 2020-2021, but it’s got to catch up sooner or later."

Explorers in North America, where HAL generates most of its sales, were the first to return to work, boosting spending 10x faster than the rest of the world; the international markets, which generally take longer to turn around due to the more massive projects underway, "hopefully" hit rock bottom in H1 of this year, Richard says.