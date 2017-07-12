Reuters: Bunge to focus Russian grain operations on Azov Sea

Bunge (NYSE:BG) plans to focus its Russian grain trading on its Azov Sea export terminal near Rostov-on-Don in an effort to boost efficiency, Reuters reports.

Bunge's move highlights rising competition in deepwater ports in Russia's part of the Black Sea, from which traders supply grain by large ships to customers such as major wheat importer Egypt, according to the report.

"To make money in the increasingly competitive Russian export sector you need a critical mass of high volume business. It is thought that Bunge's deep-sea exports have been too small a volume in recent years," according to a German trader.