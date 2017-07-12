DragonWave slides 22% as losses widen

DragonWave (DRWI +9% ) has tumbled 21.8% after hours following Q1 earnings where revenue slipped 28% and net loss widened.

The company's been pursuing strategic alternatives in the face of "difficult operating conditions" with short-term liquidity; it says it expects to report a plan "in the near term."

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $4.34M from $4.1M as a drop in services revenue passed through to a drop in gross profit.

Revenue breakout: Hardware and other, $7.35M (down 14.8%); Services, $1.64M (down 58.2%).

Cash and equivalents came to $3.9M, down from last quarter's $4.1M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

