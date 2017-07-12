Regulators press Energy Transfer before Rover pipeline can start up

U.S. energy regulators are giving Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) a list of tasks to complete before the $4.2B Rover natural gas pipeline can enter service.

FERC says it will continue to ban ETP from new horizontal drilling until it gains "at least a preliminary understanding of the underlying causes for the presence of petroleum hydrocarbons" in the fluid that spilled into the Tuscarawas River wetlands in April.

FERC also wants ETP to develop a remediation plan for the wetlands and remove and dispose of drilling fluids to a site approved by Ohio's environmental regulators, among other things.

Once it enters service, Rover will move up to 3.25B cf/day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to customers in Ohio, Michigan, Ontario and elsewhere.