Valero, Plains to fight California AG's attempt to block proposed deal

Valero Energy (VLO, VLP) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) say they will challenge an attempt by California's Attorney General to block VLO's proposed acquisition of two Plains-owned petroleum storage and distribution terminals located in Martinez and Richmond, Calif.

California is suing VLO seeking to block the purchase as a violation of federal antitrust law

Earlier this week, the U.S. District Court denied the AG office’s motion for a temporary restraining order seeking to block the deal; VLO says the AG filed its motion even after the FTC ended an investigation by concluding that the transaction merited no regulatory action.