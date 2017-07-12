Reuters: Brookfield in talks to purchase J&F power lines

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has signed an exclusivity agreement to buy power transmission lines owned by Brazil's J&F Investimentos, which is selling assets to pay a corruption-related fine, Reuters reports.

BAM is offering as much as 1B reais ($311M) for the majority interest J&F's Ambar Energia electricity unit has in a 547-mile grid of transmission lines, according to the report.

J&F is speeding the pace of talks to sell assets as creditors pressure the Batista shareholders to renegotiate more than 30B reais in debt amassed by their companies including food processor JBS.