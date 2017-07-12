Reuters: Cenovus seeks up to C$2.5B from Weyburn, Palliser sales

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +3.3% AH following a Reuters report that it has hired investment banks to sell the Weyburn and Palliser oil assets, which it hopes would fetch as much as C$2.5B (US$2B).

The moves would help pay down debt CVE amassed to fund its C$16.8B purchase of oil and gas businesses from ConocoPhillips earlier this year.

CVE last month identified Weyburn and Palliser as additional assets it would look to sell as it raised its total divestiture target to C$4B-C$5B from C$3.6B previously.