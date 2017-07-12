NRG Energy +29% as investors bank on utility heavyweight Wilder

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) soared to the top of the S&P 500 leaderboard with a 29% gain, reaching a near two-year high in its biggest one-day gain since coming out of bankruptcy in 2003, in reaction to its plan aimed at cutting costs and debt and selling as much as $4B in assets (I, II).

If the plan is totally successful, it would generate $6.3B in cash through 2020, which NRG says it would spend on projects or investments - a tall order but investors have faith in key board member John Wilder, who is credited with turning around Texas electric utility TXU and positioning it for a successful 2007 sale, says Neel Mitra, director of power and utilities at Tudor Pickering Holt.

"His name behind [NRG's business review] committee is adding some credibility to some pretty large numbers," Mitra tells CNBC.

But Morningstar's Travis Miller, while agreeing that investors are betting on Wilder's success, sees nothing fundamental in the transformation plan that would justify today's sharp stock move; he thinks NRG could struggle to generate the kind of financial flexibility it is targeting.

For now, the surge is a coup for Paul Singer's Elliott Management, which holds a nearly 6% stake in NRG and pushed for the changes.