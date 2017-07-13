Trade data out of China

Bolstered by firm global demand and robust appetite for construction materials at home, China posted stronger-than-expected trade figures for June.

Exports from the world's second-largest economy rose 11.3% from a year earlier, while imports expanded 17.2%, resulting in a trade surplus of $42.77B.

Trade tensions? The nation also posted its widest trade surplus with the U.S. since October 2015.

