China-N.Korea trade jumps 10.5%

China's imports from North Korea dropped 13.2% in January-to-June, but exports rose 29.1% during the period, as overall trade expanded 10.5% to $2.55B in the six months.

The goods were not included on the United Nations embargo list, said Huang Songping, a customs spokesman.

The most recent data comes as the U.S. notified South Korea it plans to start negotiating a five-year-old free trade deal next month.

