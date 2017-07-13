IEA: OPEC is 'opening the taps'

OPEC's compliance with its own oil supply cuts fell to 78% in June, according to the IEA, which suggested some members had "opened the taps."

Global oil supply last month rose sharply by 720K barrels per day, driven by production growth in Saudi Arabia, Libya and Nigeria.

"Each month something seems to come along to raise doubts about the pace of the rebalancing process," the agency declared.

Crude futures -0.6% to $45.23/bbl.

