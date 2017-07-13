American Outdoor Brands to acquire Fish Tales LLC

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) announced that its accessories business, Battenfeld Technologies, Inc., has agreed to acquire substantially all of the assets of Fish Tales, LLC, including the premium knife brand, Bubba Blade.

James Debney, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands, said, "The purchase of Fish Tales will expand our presence in the knife and tool market, and establish our entry into fishing accessories. The Bubba Blade brand is widely recognized among outdoor enthusiasts for some of the finest knives and tools for fishing, hunting, and kitchen use. The company's proprietary design has gained popularity due to an enhanced handle grip, which is highly effective in adverse environments. With an existing product line that spans knives, pliers, and other tools, and a distribution channel that includes wholesale, major retail, and direct-to-consumer sales, Bubba Blade products are a natural fit with our accessories business. We look forward to further innovating and expanding this popular product line into adjacent markets that we believe will benefit from the Bubba Blade design."

The company intends to utilize cash on hand for the acquisition.

The transaction is expected to close this summer, after which it will transition the business to its facility in Columbia, Missouri.

Bubba Blade products will be on display at ICAST 2017, the world's largest sportfishing tradeshow, on July 11, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

