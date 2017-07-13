ASOS trading statement for 4M ended June 2017

ASOS (OTC:ASOMF): Total Revenue of £675.8M (+32% Y/Y).

Total Retail Sales of £660.1M (+32%).

U.K. Retail Sales of £234.6M (+16%).

International Retail Sales of £3425.5M (+44%).

Total orders shipped +28% to 16.9M.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: upper end of the 30-35% range; Profit before tax: in line with market consensus; Capex: £150M - £170M.

Nick Beighton, CEO, commented: "Strong H1 sales momentum has continued through the third period supported by our ongoing investment in our customer proposition and in price. This good performance has been underpinned by advances across all areas of our business including retail, technology, warehousing, delivery solutions and customer care. We have made a smooth transition to our new Eurohub 2 facility in Germany and anticipate confirming a new US logistics hub soon. We remain on track and confident of meeting market expectations and will release our results for the year to 31 August 2017 on 17 October 2017."

Press release