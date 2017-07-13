Rexford Industrial announces new proeprty deals

Rexford Industrial Realty acquires three industrial properties in three separate transactions for a total of approximately $71.5M.

Tthe company also announces the disposition of an industrial property for approximately $18.7M. The proceeds from the sales were reinvested into a new acquisition. The balance of the purchases were funded utilizing cash on hand and Rexstar's line of credit.

"We are very pleased with the acquisition of these three prime infill properties located within our core Southern California submarkets," says Co-CEOs Howard Schwimmer and Michael Frankel.

REXR -0.0% after hours to $27.68

Source: Press Release