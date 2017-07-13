Magellan health to acquire Senior Whole Health

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Senior Whole Health (SWH), a privately held healthcare company providing Medicare and Medicaid dual-eligible benefits in Massachusetts and New York.

The acquisition will provide Magellan with an opportunity to expand into the Massachusetts Senior Care Options program and New York City’s managed long-term care market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Magellan will acquire SWH for ~$400M cash, inclusive of a $10M contingent payment. Magellan anticipates paying the purchase price from the proceeds of new debt offerings.

The transaction should close by the end of Q1 2018. Additional details will be provided during the Q2 earnings call on July 28.