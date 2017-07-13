Target rallies after boosting Q2 guidance

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) updates guidance as a result of improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter.

The retailer now expects to report a "modest" increase in Q2 comparable sales.

Target also anticipates reporting Q2 EPS above the high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15 vs. $1.06 consensus.

Full results are due to be disclosed on August 16.

CEO Brian Cornell: "The launch of Cloud Island in May was a success, and our team will be rolling out four more exclusive brands across Home and Apparel in the next few months, in support of our plan to launch 12 new brands by the end of 2018. We are also pleased with initial results of the Twin Cities rollout of Target Restock, providing next-day delivery of a shopping-cart-sized shipment from an assortment of more than 10,000 essential items.”

TGT +5.37% premarket to $53.60.

Source: Press Release