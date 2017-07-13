Futures point north on dovish Yellen

U.S. stock index futures are flashing green, following another record U.S. market close driven by dovish comments from Janet Yellen. Dow +0.1% ; S&P 500 +0.2% ; Nasdaq +0.3% .

In yesterday's testimony on Capitol Hill, she signaled that the Fed will approach tightening cautiously, given the uncertain inflation outlook.

Today, Yellen will deliver her second day of semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

Oil is down 0.7% at $45.19/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1222/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.3%.

