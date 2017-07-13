Depomed business development chief to retire at end of month with golden parachute

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) SVP, Business Development Thadd Vargas will retire and resign from the company on July 31. To ease his transition into retirement, he will receive a lump sum payment equal to his annual base salary, a lump sum cash payment equal to a pro-rata portion of his annual bonus that he would have earned based on the company's performance for the year and company-paid health insurance for 12 months. Also, the 22K restricted stock units that he owns will vest on December 1. And finally, he will receive a consulting fee for certain business development services through the end of the year.