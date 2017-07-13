RLH Corporation sues Hard Rock Café International

RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) files a lawsuit against Hard Rock Café International in federal court in New York.

The complaint alleges that Hard Rock copied RLH Corporation’s distinctive trade dress for its Hotel RL brand, which is protected by federal trade dress law.

“While imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and it is indeed understandable that Hard Rock would seek to imitate our brand’s success in this market, we are not appreciative of Hard Rock’s wholesale infringement of our trade dress with The Gettys Group’s help,” says RLH CEO Greg Mount.

Source: Press Release