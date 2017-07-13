Yandex teams up with Uber in Russia and five other countries; shares ahead 23% premarket

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) inks an agreement with Uber (Private:UBER) to combine their ridesharing businesses in Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus and Georgia into a new firm called NewCo.

The partnership includes a $225M investment from Uber and $100M from Yandex, valuing NewCo at ~$3.7B on a post-money basis. Yandex's stake will be ~59.3%, Uber's 36.6% and employees 4.1%.

Yandex.Taxi CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan will lead the new organization.

The company says consumers will be able to use both Yandex and Uber apps and drive-side apps will be integrated which should result in shorter passenger wait times, increased utilization rates and greater service reliability.

Yandex will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the deal.