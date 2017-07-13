Delta Air Lines updates Q3 guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) expects to generate an operating margin of 18% to 20% in Q3.

The company anticipates an average fuel cost of $1.55 to $1.60 per gallon. Total cost per available seat mile expected to be up about 4%.

Capacity is seen jumping around 2% during the quarter.

Unit revenue is forecast to be up 2.5% to 4.5%.

