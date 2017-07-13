Report: Syncrude cuts July supply forecast for second time in a week

Syncrude Canada reportedly has cut its July production forecast for the second time in a week, as the northern Alberta plant continues to run below full capacity for a fifth straight month.

Syncrude, majority owned by Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), told customers it was cutting its Julysupply forecast by ~3.2M barrels to 5.2M barrels, a 38% reduction, after saying just last week that it was cutting its July forecast by 1.1M barrels to 8.4M.

Syncrude is still in the process of ramping back up to full capacity after a fire in March; a small fire broke out Monday in a sulfur emissions reduction unit at the facility, and it is not clear if the latest forecast cuts are a result of that fire.