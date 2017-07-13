Abbott teams up with Bigfoot Bio in diabetes management

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) and privately held Bigfoot Biomedical ink an agreement to develop and commercialize diabetes management systems in the U.S., leveraging Abbott's FreeStyle Libre glucose sensing technology with Bigfoot's insulin delivery solutions.

Under the terms of the partnership, Abbott will provide Bigfoot with next-generation FreeStyle technology which Bigfoot will use to develop injection and infusion pump-based systems to optimize insulin delivery without the need to fingerstick calibration of a glucose sensor. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Bigfoot plans to initiate a pivotal trial incorporating FreeStyle Libre next year.

Abbott introduced the FreeStyle Libre system in Europe in 2014 and it is currently available in more than 35 countries. Its U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review.