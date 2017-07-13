Sonoma Pharmaceuticals announces record quarterly prescription data

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) announces record quarterly prescriptions filled for the company’s dermatology products.

The number of prescriptions filled during the June quarter was 17,180, up 24% over the March quarter of 13,795, and up 46% over the June 2016 quarter of 11,787.

For the June quarter the following product lines experienced double-digit growth over the March quarter:

Alevicyn for atopic dermatitis up 26%; Celacyn for scar treatment up 31%.

Mondoxyne for severe acne up 31%; Sebuderm for seborrheic dermatitis up 42%.

In the fall of 2014, Sonoma announced a new strategic direction for the company focused on launching products into the U.S. dermatology market with the company’s own direct sales force. The initiative is being led by dermatology veterans, launching five product lines and growing this business from zero to over 17,000 prescriptions filled in the June 2017 quarter.