Analyst says Street overestimated impact of Micron production issue

Odeon Capital’s Jahanara Nissar thinks the Street has overestimated the potential impact of Micron Technology’s (NASDAQ:MU) manufacturing issues earlier this month.

Nissar notes that the solution of decontaminating tools would take at most weeks rather than the months suggested in media reports.

Consensus estimates and TrendForce have the potential impact of 60K wafers compared to the normal capacity of over 100K a month.

Nissar doubts the short-term problem will cause such a steep output drop.

Nissar says that Samsung and SK Hynix attempted to capitalize on Micron’s woes by trimming inventories and halting contract renegotiations, respectively, to get higher prices, which could end up benefiting Micron.

Source: StreetInsider.

Micron Technology shares are up 0.54% premarket.

Previously: Micron denies report of significant production interruption (July 5)