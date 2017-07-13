Brink's acquires Maco Transportadora de Caudales

Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announces that it purchased Maco Transportadora de Caudales for ~$209M. The final purchase price is subject to post-closing adjustments and foreign exchange translation.

The company says that Maco’s cash-in-transit and money processing operations will be integrated within its existing operations in Argentina. Over the last 12 months, Maco generated revenue of approximately $90M and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $24M.

The acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to net income in 2019, and slightly accretive in 2017.

The transaction is expected to close within 30 days.

