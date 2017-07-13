Enterprise Products plans ethylene marine export terminal for Houston

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) agree to jointly develop an ethylene marine export terminal on the Houston Ship Channel.

EPD will manage the construction, operations and commercial activities of the proposed terminal, which would be located at its Morgan’s Point complex.

The export terminal would tie into EPD's expansion of its ethylene salt dome storage facilities near the ship channel, which will have ~600M lbs. of storage capacity.

No estimates are provided related to project costs, jobs created or the size of the proposed terminal project.