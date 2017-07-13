Salesforce announces AWS availability to Canadian customers

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) announces that the company’s Intelligent Customer Success Platform is now live on Amazon Web Services for customers in Canada.

“Our alliance with AWS, an industry-leading global public cloud infrastructure, allows us to expand our infrastructure presence more quickly and efficiently so we can support our fast-growing customer base in Canada and around the world,” says Salesforce co-founder and CTO Parker Harris.

The companies have an ongoing and expanding relationship. Amazon Web Services’ Asia Pacific Region will become available to Salesforce customers in the latter half of this year.