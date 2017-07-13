Vertex announces reimbursement agreement in Italy for ORKAMBI to treat cause of cystic fibrosis with two copies of the F508del mutation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announces that the Italian Medicines Agency (Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco, or AIFA) has agreed to reimburse ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor), the first medicine to treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis in people ages 12 and older who have two copies of the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recent pricing and reimbursement agreements have enabled broad access to ORKAMBI for thousands of eligible patients in multiple European countries. Negotiations continue in a number of other countries including France and the UK.