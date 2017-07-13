Baidu starts self-driving car test program in China

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) plans to start testing autonomous vehicles in the city of Baoding within the Hebei province, according to Shanghaiist citing reports in the government-backed People’s Daily.

Baidu will spend three to five years in the region testing the cars in enclosed test zones, which allow the self-driving cars to use the regular roads without interacting with traffic.

Baidu CEO Robin Li got in trouble last week for riding in a self-driving car to the Baidu Create Conference, which isn’t legal in Beijing.

The infrastructure and vehicular traffic in China pose unique issues for self-driving car technologies, which could make this region the perfect testing ground when performed legally.

Baidu has numerous partnerships across the automotive space for its Apollo platform.

Previously: Baidu announces over 50 self-driving car partners, adds TomTom to list (July 5)