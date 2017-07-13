Valeant redeems remaining $500M of senior debt, total debt reduced $4.8B since last year; shares ahead 2% premarket

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is up 2% premarket on modest volume on the heels of its announcement that it will redeem the remaining ~$500M of its outstanding 6.75% Senior Notes due 2018 using cash on hand.

The company has cut $4.8B of its debt burden since Q1 of last year. It now has no significant debt maturities and no mandatory amortization requirements through 2019.

CEO Joe Papa says, "By redeeming these Notes, we will be close to achieving our expectation of paying down $5 billion of debt from divestitures and free cash flow within 18 months of August 2016. We are confident we will not only meet, but also exceed our debt reduction commitment early."