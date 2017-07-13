J.C. Penney turns to toys

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) announces that it plans to open toy shops in all of its stores.

The company plans to position the toy shops adjacent to the Disney Collection section inside of stores.

Popular toy products from Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Mattek (NASDAQ:MAT) will be included in the assortment.

"JCPenney has a nostalgic history of selling sought-after toys in our early Christmas catalogs, so we brought toys back last holiday season to see if they would resonate once again. We were extremely pleased by customer response and confidently made the decision to grow our toy assortment in stores and at JCPenney.com," says JCP chief merchant John Tighe.