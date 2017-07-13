UBS snags mainland China fund license

UBS Asset Management (NYSE:UBS) secures a private funds license in China, allowing the investment unit to begin managing money for mainland institutional and high-net-worth investors in the country for the first time.

The local UBS unit is the first Qualified Domestic Limited Partner to be granted a license from Chinese regulators.

UBS is part of a growing number of foreign money managers looking to tap the Chinese market as the country accelerates plans to open up its capital markets to counter money outflows and promote global use of the yuan.