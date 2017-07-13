Amazon plans to improve Echo sound quality to compete with HomePod

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) next Echo speakers will have an increased focus on sound quality to compete with Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) forthcoming HomePod, according to an Engadget source.

The new Echo will feature “several tweeters” compared to HomePod’s seven and the current Echo model’s combination of one big tweeter and a woofer.

Amazon will also reportedly improve the microphone tech though the source didn’t specify how this would happen.

The new Echo will get a sleeker design with a smaller body, smoother edges, and “a cloth-like covering” to offer a more premium look than the current plastic body.

The HomePod will launch in December and, in both price and performance, straddle the market between smart speakers from Amazon and Google and the premium audio speakers from Sonos.

According to a Slice Intelligence report last month, the Amazon Echo held a 21.6% share of the home speaker market with Soros at 15.1% and Google Home at 3.2%.

