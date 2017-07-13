Battle lines drawn around Netflix

Morgan Stanley hikes its price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to $185 from $175 on its positive view of international subscriber growth.

On the flip side of the equation, Bernstein backs its Underperform rating on the streamer and maintains a price target of $73.

Netflix is due to report earnings and update on subscriber growth on July 17. Traditionally Q2 is a weak period for the company, although this year there are signs that the company is doing very well in Europe.

Wall Street analyst scorecard on NFLX: 24 Buy ratings, 14 Holds, 3 Sells, average PT = $160. (via Bloomberg)