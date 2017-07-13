Snap +2.6% as Stifel sees overreaction to expiring lock-up

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 2.6% premarket following a boost to Buy at Stifel.

User engagement is strong, analyst Scott Devitt writes, and growth appears steady. Investors may be overreacting to a lock-up expiration, and their reaction could be moving the stock more than the expiration itself, he says.

About 60% of the shares unlocking are held by directors and named officers; about 50% held by co-founders.

"Snap is what investors have long wanted Twitter to be," he notes -- a thriving communications platform for hundreds of millions of high-value consumers.

He's got a price target of $22, implying 44% upside.