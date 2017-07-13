Halozyme up 1% premarket on start of Roche study of PEGPH20/Tecentriq combo in pancreatic cancer

Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) perks up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that Roche's Genentech unit has initiated a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial assessing the combination of PEGPH20 and TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. The study will compare the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of the combination against standard chemo regimens.

The collaboration between Halozyme and Genentech includes testing the combination in Roche's cancer immunotherapy development platform called MORPHEUS, an adaptive platform to develop combinations of cancer immunotherapies more rapidly and efficiently.

PEGPH20 is an investigational drug administered intravenously that temporarily degrades hyaluronan, a chain of natural sugars that builds up around cancer cells inhibiting the effectiveness of cancer-killing therapies.