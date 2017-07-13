Applied Optoelectronics +7% after strong early Q2 results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has come off a trading halt up 7% premarket as it announced preliminary Q2 results set to beat guidance.

It sees non-GAAP EPS of $1.31-$1.36, above its prior outlook of $1.09-$1.19, and revenue of $117.3M beating its earlier outlook of $106M-$112M.

“Again this quarter, our results were driven by improvement in our manufacturing costs, capacity expansion and solid execution by our production team," says founder and CEO Dr. Thompson Lin.

The company will elaborate on full results after the close Aug. 3.